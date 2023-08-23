Trial date set for Rockstar Cheer federal lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit against a former Greenville County cheer gym will go to trial next spring.

The lawsuit was filed one year ago by former cheerleaders of Rockstar Cheer who say some of their coaches at the gym sexually assaulted them.

The plaintiffs say Rockstar Cheer and two groups that are supposed to govern competitive cheer were negligent, allowing coaches to give the young athletes drugs and alcohol.

Jury selection could begin as soon as May 1, 2024, according to court records.

Here are some other key dates:

Dec. 4, 2023: Plaintiffs’ deadline to finalize witness list

Feb. 2, 2024: Discovery due

Feb. 16, 2024: Pre-trial motions due

April 1, 2024: Pre-trial disclosures due

There’s another similar lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer in the Greenville County Court.

No date has been set for a trial, but a motions hearing is scheduled for next week.

Federal sex abuse lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on behalf of more than 100 girls and boys

Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations

Federal cheer abuse lawsuits won’t be tried together, judges say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.