Trial date set for Rockstar Cheer federal lawsuit

We now know when the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer will go to trial.
By Grace Runkel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit against a former Greenville County cheer gym will go to trial next spring.

The lawsuit was filed one year ago by former cheerleaders of Rockstar Cheer who say some of their coaches at the gym sexually assaulted them.

The plaintiffs say Rockstar Cheer and two groups that are supposed to govern competitive cheer were negligent, allowing coaches to give the young athletes drugs and alcohol.

Jury selection could begin as soon as May 1, 2024, according to court records.

Here are some other key dates:

  • Dec. 4, 2023: Plaintiffs’ deadline to finalize witness list
  • Feb. 2, 2024: Discovery due
  • Feb. 16, 2024: Pre-trial motions due
  • April 1, 2024: Pre-trial disclosures due

There’s another similar lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer in the Greenville County Court.

No date has been set for a trial, but a motions hearing is scheduled for next week.

Federal sex abuse lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on behalf of more than 100 girls and boys

Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations

Federal cheer abuse lawsuits won’t be tried together, judges say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Jared Tierce (left) and Jacob Barber are both charged with murder in the death of Phillip Hughey.
Murder suspects in bond court after missing man’s body found in rug
Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Generic photo.
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Zaria Aiyanna Owens
Deputies: Woman accused of murdering Spartanburg man turns self in

Latest News

Greenville County Firefighters Connecting Through Sports
Greenville County Firefighters Connecting Through Sports
Anderson County Missing Persons Case
Anderson County Missing Persons Case
Assault on Swamp Rabbit Trail
Assault on Swamp Rabbit Trail
Rockstar Cheer Latest
Rockstar Cheer Latest
GOP Debate Breakdown
GOP Debate Breakdown