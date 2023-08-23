Upstate elementary school on ‘secure status’ as deputies search for trespassing suspect

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for a suspect who was spotted on the property of Hunt Meadows Elementary School Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the school is currently on a ‘secure status’ meaning they are conducting school as normal, but no one is allowed in or out of the school until it is lifted.

Officials said the suspect had a trespass notice on him from the school and showed up on the front property.

When the school resource officer approached him, he took off running.

Deputies and K9 officers are currently searching for him in the area.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

