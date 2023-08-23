Upstate Sonic Drive-Ins broke child labor laws, officials say

FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor said dozens of minors worked for longer and later than allowed under child labor laws at Sonic Drive-Ins in the Upstate.

The department said an investigation uncovered 91 children in South Carolina who were 14 or 15 years old, working illegally between March 2021 and October 2022. The illegal hours included:

  • After 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.
  • Past 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.
  • More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 8 hours on a non-school day.
  • More than 18 hours during a school week.

Eight of the Sonic locations, owned by Atticus Franchise Group, were in Clinton, Gaffney, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens and Simpsonville. The company was issued a $25,000 civil money penalty for the violations.

The department said they also found 3497 Beaufort Limited Partnership and its parent company Boom Inc., which operates Sonic Drive-Ins in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Delaware, employed 55 children under age 16 to work outside legal hours. The company was fined $36,012 for violations at Sonic locations in Chapin, Columbia, Newberry and Sumter.

“Businesses that employ 14- and 15-year-olds must balance workplace experience with educational opportunities and be aware of the limits on these young workers’ job duties and hours,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel. “Child labor regulations ensure young workers can gain valuable work experience without interfering with their education or endangering their safety.”

