Upstate woman checks Powerball ticket while on vacation, wins $200K

(KY3)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is now $200K richer thanks to a Powerball ticket purchased at a gas station in Easley.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the woman was on vacation when her daughter checked her ticket and saw winning numbers.

“I was rocking in a rocking chair when my daughter asked me, ‘What do you win if you match four numbers and the Powerball number?’ I though she must be looking at my ticket wrong,” the winner said.

The family jumped with excitement and went out to dinner to celebrate the big win.

The ticket was purchased at Hot Sport #1201 in Easley.

