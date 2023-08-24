Active tropics lead to potential impacts in the United States

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The middle of August brought a big uptick in tropical activity with a series of four tropical storms developing back to back. And the activity isn’t waning anytime soon. There is currently one tropical storm in the Atlantic basin with three areas of interest we are watching.

Tropical Storm Franklin passed over the Dominican Republic Wednesday bringing mud slides and fatal flooding to Hispaniola. The storm is pulling away to the northeast passing east of the Turks and Caicos Thursday. After a jog to the northeast, Franklin turns to the northwest as it continues to strengthen, possibly becoming a hurricane by the weekend. The storm heads north, likely passing, just west of Bermuda and east of the United State. A cold front sweeping across the Eastern US acts as a blocking mechanism, keeping the storm away. But expect an elevated risk for rip currents along for the coast of the Carolinas as well as chopping surf. Bermuda likely feels the effects of the storm depending on how close to the island the center nears since the storm is a good size with tropical storm force winds extending out about 100 miles from the center.

5 AM Thursday Update (Fox Carolina)

The other thing parts of the United States are keeping a close eye on is a disturbance along the Pacific coast of Central America. It crosses over into the Caribbean Sea by this weekend and then heads north toward the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression or storm could form early next week as it slowly moves into the Gulf of Mexico. From there, the system heads through the Gulf of Mexico toward the coast of Florida with some models show the system moving along the coast of the Carolinas late next week. The models are split on the potential development of this storm so we will keep a close eye on this system until we get a clearer picture.

Could become a depression next week (Fox Carolina)

The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Emily continue to head north through the Central Atlantic. It likely regenerates into a tropical storm over the weekend with no land impacts expected.

Likely redevelops this weekend (Fox Carolina)

A third disturbance is moving west-northwest through the Central Atlantic. Slow development is possible with this system and we could see a tropical depression form early next week. Right now, it doesn’t appear as though it will be any threat to land, but we will let you know if that changes.

Could become a depression next week (Fox Carolina)

