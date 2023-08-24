Bond hearing announced for Rick Chow, gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton

The bond hearing has been set for Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner who has been accused...
The bond hearing has been set for Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner who has been accused of killing 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing has been set for Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner who has been accused of killing 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

According to attorney Todd Rutherford, Chow’s bond hearing is set for Friday, Aug. 25 at 9:00 a.m. Chow’s will be represented by Jack Swerling and prosecuted by April Sampson.

Chow was charged with murder after allegedly chasing Carmack-Belton from his Shell gas station on Parklane Road around 8 p.m. on May 28 and shooting him just down the road on the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

This past June, Carmack-Belton’s mother demanded additional arrests be made in connection to her son’s murder.

During his first court appearance, Chow, 58, spoke little at the hearing, beyond saying “Yes, your honor,” and acknowledging that he understood the judge’s questions.

Chow’s original court hearing was moved because of Swerling’s scheduling conflict.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Jared Tierce (left) and Jacob Barber are both charged with murder in the death of Phillip Hughey.
Murder suspects denied missing man’s body found in rug
S.C. Supreme Court suspends Spartanburg judge for failing to report for duty
Tereike Da’shaun Woods (Left), Ny’keira Ty’shae Allen (Right)
2 charged after argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Zaria Aiyanna Owens
Deputies: Woman accused of murdering Spartanburg man turns self in

Latest News

Scenes from outside the Fulton County Jail
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump expected to land at 7:05 p.m. for historic booking
Would form early next week, and one to watch for Florida and possible the Carolina coastline
Active tropics lead to potential impacts in the United States
Getting Answers: Highway 178 in Pickens County
Getting Answers: Highway 178 in Pickens County
Woman Found Guilty of Animal Cruelty
Woman Found Guilty of Animal Cruelty
Second Daycare Arrest
Second Daycare Arrest