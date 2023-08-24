Clemson freshman paralyzed 3 years ago, shares journey to recovery

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday was the first day of class for thousands of freshmen at Clemson University. There’s one new student in particular who’s been on an amazing journey to get there. Austin Somerville was 16-years-old when a diving accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Thanks to his faith and persistence, he recently achieved a goal set early in his recovery journey.

“It’s still surreal sometimes you know,” said now 19-year-old Somerville.

He only applied to Clemson University. Planning to major in Bioengineering, a passion inspired by his own journey.

“For a split second beside the pool right after it happened I’m like you know is this just gonna shake off in a couple of minutes and I can go back to the party you know,” said Somerville recounting his spinal cord injury. “Little did I know this would completely change my life.”

While at a friend’s party three years ago, he accidentally dove into 3 feet of water. He fractured three vertebrae in his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

“Three weeks after my accident, I got a little toe twitch one morning,“ he said.

It was an answer to prayer and a sign he would walk again. Over the next three years—Somerville began intense rehab and therapy sessions. Crossing state lines while attending school online.

“Just really really pushing my body to the farthest thing could go,” he said. “Jesus was just with me the whole time you know even before any of my progress... there was never a sense of hopelessness or loss or my life is over.”

Over the last 2 months, therapy at Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Center in Greenville helped prepare him for college.

“I’ll be walking with the harness and then she kind of like nudged me to act as if I’m walking through a hallway and someone stopped paying attention, just things like that and I really enjoyed that,” said Somerville about his therapy.

Wednesday, he walked through the door of his first class at Clemson University.

“It was exciting and just taking that new step into a new stage, especially the stage that I’ve been working for and working toward for so long,” he said.

Though the journey has been tough, Somerville says it’s possible through his faith.

“Even though your body may not work like it used to, you can still go do phenomenal things and reach amazing goals and still have such a beautiful life,” he said.

The journey is not over, he thinks his next goal might be to walk across the stage at graduation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.