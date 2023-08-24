Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday night.

Deputies said they responded to College Street in Reidville after someone reported the shooting at around 9:57 p.m.

According to deputies, they found two people who had been shot when they arrived at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed they’re responding to the situation. However, they were unable to release any more information about the incident.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

