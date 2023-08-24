Daycare worker charged after allegedly pulling child’s arm, shoving them

Mickela Smith
Mickela Smith(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate daycare worker was taken into custody this week after a child was allegedly abused at a daycare center in 2022.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Big Blue Marble Academy along Springfield Road in October 2022.

According to deputies, the suspect, Mickela Smith, was working at the center when she allegedly “jerked” a child’s arm and shoved him into an area of a classroom to be punished.

Deputies stated that Smith was taken into custody on August 22, 2023, during a traffic stop along Asheville Highway. She was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The Department of Social Services announced on Thursday that the former director of the daycare Smith worked at was charged for allegedly forging background check documents.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

