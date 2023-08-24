Deputies release sketch of masked sex assault suspect

Sketch of criminal sexual conduct suspect in assault in Belton area on August 19.
Sketch of criminal sexual conduct suspect in assault in Belton area on August 19.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault on Aug. 19 in Belton.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing a short-sleeve camouflage shirt, jeans, a hat, black motorcycle gloves with yellow writing and had a mask covering the lower part of his face. He has a “script writing” tattoo on the lower part of his right arm.

The victim described the suspect as having distinctively bright blue eyes, brown hair and sideburns. He reportedly dragged his feet when he walked.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect in the sketch is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400

