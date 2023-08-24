Deputies warning residents of scam targeting residents on sex offender registry

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s said deputies are investigating a scam targeting residents on the sex offender registry.

Deputies said the scammers are calling victims, telling them they have not appeared in court and there is an active warrant for their arrest because they are violating their sex offender registry.

According to deputies, the scammers then text the victims a copy of a fake arrest warrant and tell them to get a gift card to pay a fine to clear up the warrant.

Deputies stated that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would never call and ask for money over the phone or discuss an arrest warrant. Anyone with questions regarding their offender status can contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry to confirm.

