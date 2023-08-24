Dog adopted after being reportedly stabbed, abandoned at Greenville shelter

Tori the dog
Tori the dog(Greenville Humane Society)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said a dog is recovering after she was recently allegedly stabbed and abandoned at a shelter.

Officials said on August 5, surveillance footage caught someone dropping off the injured dog, who is now named Tori.

According to officials, workers at the shelter found Tori outside and took her to the emergency vet, where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Officials stated that following surgery, Tori returned to the shelter. There, she recovered and was eventually adopted by someone working at the Humane Society.

Those interested in learning more about the Greenville Humane Society and their work can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tierce (left) and Jacob Barber are both charged with murder in the death of Phillip Hughey.
Murder suspects in bond court after missing man’s body found in rug
Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Zaria Aiyanna Owens
Deputies: Woman accused of murdering Spartanburg man turns self in
Generic photo.
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say

Latest News

Spartanburg Deadly Stabbing
Spartanburg Deadly Stabbing
SC Abortion Law Ruled Constitutional
SC Abortion Law Ruled Constitutional
Most Wanted Greenwood County
Most Wanted Greenwood County
Shooting generic
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Clemson freshman paralyzed 3 years ago, shares journey to recovery
Clemson freshman paralyzed 3 years ago, shares journey to recovery