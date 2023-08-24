Dog adopted after being reportedly stabbed, abandoned at Greenville shelter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said a dog is recovering after she was recently allegedly stabbed and abandoned at a shelter.

Officials said on August 5, surveillance footage caught someone dropping off the injured dog, who is now named Tori.

According to officials, workers at the shelter found Tori outside and took her to the emergency vet, where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Officials stated that following surgery, Tori returned to the shelter. There, she recovered and was eventually adopted by someone working at the Humane Society.

Those interested in learning more about the Greenville Humane Society and their work can visit their website.

