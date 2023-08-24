DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks

(KCRG)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Social Services (DSS) said a former child care center director has been charged for forging background check documents.

According to arrest warrants, on July 26, 2022, former director of Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), Theresa Lea Foster, knowingly presented nine forged, altered or counterfeit documents to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS).

Warrants claimed an inspection was conducted after receiving a complaint that BBMA had unqualified caregivers with no criminal background checks.

Foster has been charged with forgery.

