First Alert Friday and Saturday for dangerous heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High temperatures approach 100 degrees Friday and Saturday, potentially breaking records, leading to First Alert Days.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday

Temps near 100 Friday and Saturday

Cold front brings storms Sunday

Today sees our temperatures stepping back up to above normal highs. We top out in the mid 90s in the Upstate to the low 90s in the mountains. There’s also a chance for storms this afternoon although the confidence in how much storm activity we see is low. The models vary widely so just know between 2 PM and 6 PM we may see storms roll through the mountains and anything that can hold together drop into the Upstate. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, just be ready to head inside and keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App radar.

Regional Forecast, Friday (WHNS)

Friday will be the first of two First Alert Weather Days, as we settle into some dangerous and near-record heat under sunny skies. The high pressure heat dome parked over the central United States will spread east, pushing upstate highs well into the upper 90s and possibly up to 100 degrees in a few locations. Mountain highs will also climb into the low 90s, putting everyone well above average for late-August. Humidity levels will not be oppressive, but there will still be enough to push heat indices as high as 105° across the Upstate and northeastern Georgia. This has prompted many school districts to delay the start of Friday night’s football games for the safety of the players and spectators. Keep cool and hydrated!

Heat Index Forecast, Upstate (WHNS)

Saturday will be nearly identical to Friday, with the extreme heat continuing for the second half of the weekend. Highs will again climb to low 90s for the mountains, and near 100 degrees upstate with heat indices approaching 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will continue, but we will finally have the chance for some isolated afternoon thunderstorms. These could help to undercut the heat depending on when and where they develop, but you’ll still want to plan your day around dangerous levels of heat and of course that storm potential.

Looking at records, our current forecast ties the record high at GSP Airport on Friday and breaks the record in Asheville. We are also predicting to be within a degree of the record high for both locations on Saturday, as well. Take a look at the graphic below for specifics.

Current forecast and record highs for Friday, 8/25 and Saturday, 8/26 (WHNS)

Relief comes our way on Sunday, but there will be a cost. A cold front sweeping south will help to usher in a cooler and less humid air mass, but it will be bringing a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. There should be some opportunities to get outside around the storms, but make sure you’re not too far from shelter. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s across the mountains where the front will arrive sooner, with low 90s expected upstate.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with activity looking to be more numerous on Monday. Highs will be much more pleasant in the 80s both days, even with levels of humidity creeping back up. Mostly sunny skies return by Wednesday.

