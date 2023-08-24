Gaffney man sentenced to years in prison for 2021 shooting that injured one person

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man recently pleaded guilty to a shooting that injured one person in Cherokee County in 2021.

Officials said 44-year-old Timmy Douglas pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and possession of weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

According to officials, the shooting happened near a home along Shady Grove Road at around 9:45 p.m. on August 18, 2021. Officials stated that the victim was going to his girlfriend’s house when Douglas, who had a previous relationship with the victim’s girlfriend, walked up and shot him in the leg and abdomen before running off.

The victim identified Douglas as the shooter before he was flown to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery. Deputies said they later collected gunshot primer residue from Douglas’ hands and used cell phone data to place him at the crime scene.

According to officials, Douglas also has convictions for drugs, weapons, and domestic violence.

Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic prosecuted Douglas and said, “The thorough investigation by Detective Daniel Ward and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department led to the apprehension and successful conviction of Douglas.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.