Greenville Co. deputies searching for store robbery suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Dispatch says deputies are searching for a suspect after a store robbery.

Officials say the Family Dollar located at 1145 White Horse was robbed Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the call came in just after 9:15 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

