Greenville Co. deputies searching for store robbery suspect

(WJHG)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Dispatch says deputies are searching for a suspect after a store robbery.

Officials say the Family Dollar located at 1145 White Horse was robbed Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the call came in just after 9:15 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

