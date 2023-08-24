Greenville Co. deputies searching for store robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Dispatch says deputies are searching for a suspect after a store robbery.
Officials say the Family Dollar located at 1145 White Horse was robbed Wednesday night.
Dispatch says the call came in just after 9:15 p.m.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
