Local LEGO fan group to be featured at Brick Convention

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - LEGO fans across the Upstate are gearing up for a big event: The Brick Convention.

One of these fans is John Lamers of SC Bricks.

Lamers says he founded the group because he wanted to spread the love of LEGO to the local community.

Now - he’s finishing up a phenomenal display just in time for the big weekend.

The display features a portal that connects a farm land to a fantastical dream world.

In addition - the display will feature various works from the group and many hidden surprises.

“...you build something in your house and no one sees it and then you put it out for people to see it and then you just stand back and you watch,” says Lamers.

SC Bricks is an Upstate adult LEGO fan club with a growing following.

To learn more about SC Bricks, visit the SC Bricks website or Facebook page.

To find more information about the Brick Convention, visit the Brick Convention website.

