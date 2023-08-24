NC man charged after breaking into home, assault, deputies say

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after breaking into a home and assaulting two people.

Deputies said on Aug. 19, deputies were called to a home in Old Fort for an assault. Upon arrival, the saw signs of forced entry and injuries to both victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, Clifford Brian Mauldin, 43, forced his way into the home which led to a physical altercation. He fled ethe scene before deputies arrived but was arrested a short time later by officers from Hickory Police Department.

Deputies said Mauldin has been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious first degree burglary.

Maul was issued a $175,000 secured bond.

