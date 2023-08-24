Rutherford Co. woman convicted after over 40 animals seized from property in 2022

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Rutherford County woman was found guilty of multiple counts of animal cruelty this afternoon after having over 40 animals seized from her property in 2022.

Officials said Delores Hanser was convicted of five counts of animal cruelty on Thursday. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 60 months of probation. She is also not allowed to own more than 10 animals and all of them must be smaller than a sheep.

According to officials, Hanser was charged in February 2022 when deputies took 23 horses, 17 goats, and one sheep from her property.

