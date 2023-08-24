Search underway for runaway, endangered child in Anderson Co.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old.

According to officials, Alexandria Smith was last seen around 7 p.m. in the Cannon Bottom Road area of Belton on Wednesday. She left a suicidal note at her house before leaving.

Deputies said Smith was last seen wearing a brown and pink bookbag.

The Williamston Police Department, who is assisting with the search, said there is a helicopter unit being used throughout the Williamston area.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Smith might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-11286.

