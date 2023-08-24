Suspect leads Union Co. deputies on chase after being tased, deputies say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a chase in Union County.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Pebble Creek Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on August 23 after someone reported that a suspicious person was standing in the front yard breaking windows and trying to get inside.

According to deputies, they arrived at the house and found the suspect’s truck parked but still running in the yard. Deputies then found the suspect, Jessie Rice, standing near the house, talking to someone through one of the broken windows.

Deputies started that they tried to take Rice into custody, but he resisted and threatened deputies, so they were forced to fire a taser at him. The taser reportedly hit Rice, but he was able to pull the probes out of his body and get back in his truck, where he drove away.

Depuites said dispatch recieved multiple calls about Rice over the next hour, and they were eventually able to track him down to a residence where they found Rice laying in the driveway. Depuites then took him into custody. The homeowner at the house said Rice had stopped there and asked him for gas.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Jared Tierce (left) and Jacob Barber are both charged with murder in the death of Phillip Hughey.
Murder suspects denied missing man’s body found in rug
S.C. Supreme Court suspends Spartanburg judge for failing to report for duty
Tereike Da’shaun Woods (Left), Ny’keira Ty’shae Allen (Right)
2 charged after argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Zaria Aiyanna Owens
Deputies: Woman accused of murdering Spartanburg man turns self in

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump heading to Atlanta, predicts 7:30 p.m. arrest
Mickela Smith
Daycare worker charged after allegedly pulling child’s arm, shoving them
NC woman found guilty of animal cruelty
NC woman found guilty of animal cruelty
Having a pet can bring positive health benefits
Having a pet can bring positive health benefits
High school football game times adjusted due to heat Friday
High school football game times adjusted due to heat Friday