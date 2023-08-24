Suspect leads Union Co. deputies on chase after being tased, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a chase in Union County.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Pebble Creek Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on August 23 after someone reported that a suspicious person was standing in the front yard breaking windows and trying to get inside.

According to deputies, they arrived at the house and found the suspect’s truck parked but still running in the yard. Deputies then found the suspect, Jessie Rice, standing near the house, talking to someone through one of the broken windows.

Deputies started that they tried to take Rice into custody, but he resisted and threatened deputies, so they were forced to fire a taser at him. The taser reportedly hit Rice, but he was able to pull the probes out of his body and get back in his truck, where he drove away.

Depuites said dispatch recieved multiple calls about Rice over the next hour, and they were eventually able to track him down to a residence where they found Rice laying in the driveway. Depuites then took him into custody. The homeowner at the house said Rice had stopped there and asked him for gas.

