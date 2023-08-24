The Upstate man behind the secret pizza sauce

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “To me it’s not necessarily work, I’m just having fun. I enjoy the people I work with,” said Chip Myles. “I enjoy seeing the customers.”

Chip Myles has been making pizzas for 46 years.

“When my wife was pregnant with our first child--all she did was crave pizzas and I said before we have a second child, we will have a pizza place,” Chip recalled.

That’s exactly what they did, opening Myles Pizza Pub in 1977. The shop originally in Ohio, moving to Greenville in 2018.

“Myles pizza pub is a family-owned pizza place,” explained Meredith Myles, Chip’s Daughter. “It’s run by myself and my father and my mother.”

“[Growing up] I got to go to work every day and my parents and my grandparents were there,” Chip said. Now my youngest daughter is here. My granddaughter comes in and works-- to me that’s just a perfect scenario. I’m just tickled to death to have that opportunity.”

“This is my dad’s pride and joy,” Meredith added. “He enjoys working. He loves being here.”

Loves being behind the scenes with the flour, the dough and all those toppings. He’s made quite a few pizzas over the years.

“I really think I’ve crossed the two million mark,” Chip guessed.

Each of those pies meeting his strict criteria.

“I said we are going to make an adult food,” Chip mentioned. “I felt so many things are generic and have no flavor and it’s just for the masses. I said I am going to make a pizza that just appeals to a minority group of people and not everybody is going to like it and I’m okay with that...when you eat Myles Pizza you don’t need anything else it is your whole meal.”

Perhaps the most important part of a Myles pizza-- the sauce.

“I am still the only one that 45 years later still makes the sauce,” Chip said. “I make it when nobody is around, I don’t have anybody in the place. It’s just something that I don’t want other people to know.”

Chip the only one in the entire place who even knows the recipe.

“It’s just not something you can write down,” Chip explained. “You’ve got to watch me, you’ve got to see what I am doing. I have certain measuring cups that I use that I brought with me because they’re the ones that I’ve used from the beginning.”

He guesses he makes about a hundred gallons a week. The process taking two days.

There’s something in the water or really the sauce keeping customers coming back over and over again, including those who first became fans in the Buckeye State.

“We have people who will drive down here, eat, and then will drive back to Ohio,” said Chip.

Reuniting with old faces while still meeting new ones.

“We treat everybody the way we want to be treated and the way we feel you should be when you go out,” Chip added. “We enjoy getting to know everybody who is coming here in Greenville.”

Don’t even think about asking Chip when he plans to hang up the apron. At 72, retirement isn’t in the cards.

“Going to work and coming here is a love for me. It’s just part of my life. I can’t imagine not doing this.”

“He’s pretty special, my dad’s a pretty cool guy,” said Meredith. “He just is-- you meet him and he is genuinely him.”

For Chip, if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

“I never have a desire to retire,” Chip said.

Myles Pizza Pub is open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. If their doors are open, you can count on Chip being in the kitchen.

