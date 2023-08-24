WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump heading to Atlanta, predicts 7:30 p.m. arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s historic presidency and ex-presidency will mark another first on Thursday, when the nation’s 45th chief executive will surrender himself at one of the nation’s most notorious county jails to be booked, fingerprinted and photographed.

Last week, Trump and 18 of his GOP allies were charged in a sweeping indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He will be booked at the Fulton County jail in downtown Atlanta.

3:50 p.m. CNN reports that Trump’s motorcade is heading toward a New Jersey airport for a flight that will take him to Atlanta.

3:15 p.m. Police begin closing off access to areas surrounding Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

2:59 p.m. Fulton County deputies confirm Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd surrendered on Thursday but will remain in jail without bond. Also known as Willie Lewis Floyd III, Floyd served as director of Black Voices for Trump, and is accused of recruiting Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a pastor, to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her daughter after Trump and his allies accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase during the vote count. Lee allegedly knocked on Freeman’s door, frightening her and causing her to call 911 three times, prosecutors said in a court filing last year. The sheriff’s office also says it expects all of the remaining defendants named in the indictment will surrender by Friday, August 25.

2:35 p.m. Trump posts on Truth Social that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

2:30 p.m. Trump files a motion opposing Fani Willis’ request for an October 23 trial date for all 19 co-defendants listed in the indictment.

2:23 p.m. - Mark Meadows surrenders at Fulton County jail.

1:31 p.m. - Fulton County sheriff warns media they may be arrested for not remaining behind bike racks at the intersection of Jefferson and Rice streets near the county jail.

12:50 p.m. - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agrees to a $100,000 bond settlement.

12:37 p.m. - Fulton County deputies set up a perimeter at the corner of Joseph Lowery Boulevard and Jefferson Street, near the jail’s intake area.

9:51 a.m. - Fulton County deputies close Rice Street across from the jail’s main entrance because of the large presence of demonstrators and media.

7:23 a.m. - Crowds of Trump supporters begin gathering outside the Fulton County jail on Rice Street.

Trump faces 13 felony charges, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act. Willis’ indictment - which came after more than two years of investigation - charges Trump and his allies with an alleged vast criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

At the jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four 2023 indictments. The indictment alleges the 19 co-defendants helped solicit fake electors to falsely swear that Trump instead of Joe Biden won the 2020 election in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

During a Wednesday night interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter), Trump decried all of his four indictments, and said Willis “is saying, you don’t have the right to challenge an election.

“But that would mean Stacey Abrams should be indicted?” Trump said, referring to the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate who launched two unsuccessful attempts to become the nation’s first Black female governor. “She has never recanted. She still thinks she won the election for governor.

“Democrats don’t get indicted for things like that. They don’t get impeached.”

Trump’s interview was streamed as Fox News was preparing to air Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate from Milwaukee, a debate in which Trump - who holds overwhelming leads over every Republican White House hopeful - was absent.

All of Trump’s co-defendants have had their bond set, and many have turned themselves in ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis, including Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Trump attorney John Eastman; former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer; former Trump attorney Sidney Powell; former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham; and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

A list of who has surrendered:

Scott Graham Hall (8/22)

John Eastman (8/22)

Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)

David Shafer (8/23)

Ray Smith (8/23)

Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)

Sidney Powell (8/23)

Rudy Giuliani (8/23)

Jenna Ellis (8/23)

Mark Meadows (8/24)

Harrison Floyd (8/24)

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

