Water conservation urged as shortage affects Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Hendersonville are encouraging people to limit non-essential water use amid a shortage.

The city manager declared a stage 1 water shortage advisory beginning at midnight Friday as dry conditions are expected to continue.

Water conservation is currently voluntary but the following efforts are encouraged:

Limit lawn and garden watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive;

Do not wash down outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, parking lots, service bays, aprons, etc.;

Limit car washing to a minimum;

Water shrubbery to the minimum required, reusing household water when possible;

Do not leave faucets running while shaving, brushing teeth, or rinsing dishes;

Limit flushing of toilets by multiple usage;

Limit use of clothes washers and dishwashers, and when used, operate fully loaded;

Take showers rather than bathing and limit the duration of showers;

The use of disposable and biodegradable dishes is encouraged;

The use of flow-restrictive and water-saving devices is encouraged;

Limit hours of operation of water-cooled air conditioners;

All residents, businesses, and institutions are requested to temporarily delay new landscape work until the water shortage has ended.

“We are seeing localized light drought conditions, and even though there is no widespread drought, the water levels coming from the watershed are not at their regular levels,” said Utilities Director Adam Steurer. “Our water system and Water Treatment Facility are fully operational, but we are proactively asking our 80,000 water customers to work with us to conserve water.”

Steurer said crews are constructing an additional water intake on the French Broad River which will help the system become more resistant to drought conditions. The $23.5 million project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Citizens are urged to continue conservation measures until water levels improve. If conditions worsen, the city could declare a stage 2 water shortage alert which mandates water use reduction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.