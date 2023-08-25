Chatham Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 13-year-old

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering his teenage girlfriend.

Jeremiah Seaton was found guilty earlier this month of murdering 13-year-old La’Meya Mitchell back in November 2019.

Seaton, who was 16 at the time, told investigators Mitchell was his girlfriend.

family members of both Seaton and Mitchell were in court Friday. The sentencing came just over two weeks since Seaton was found guilty.

He was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Seaton was found not guilty of a malice murder charge.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom Friday. Seaton was wearing a jumpsuit and had his head down at times during the hearing.

The shooting happened at Seminole and Atwood Streets in Savannah more than three years ago.

The trial was conducted as a bench trial meaning a judge decided instead of a jury.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said Friday that it’s very rare for a bench trial to happen.

He also said that this case will be one he remembers and described it as effectively a throwing away of two lives.

WTOC was able to speak with Mitchell’s mother, April Jones, after the sentence.

She said the result was expected and she just wants people to remember her daughter.

“I just want everybody to remember my baby, don’t forget my baby. Because at the end of the day, they can still visit him, I can’t visit mine. I go to a graveyard to visit mine. This is a mother’s worst nightmare, a parent’s worst nightmare. Yeah, two families are devastated because he threw his life away by taking mine’s away. He took a part of me when he took my child. Something I’ll never get back. My family dynamic, my mindset will never be the same,” said Jones.

Jones wore a shirt to Friday’s sentencing with pictures of La’Meya on the front. On the back were the words “The Heavens Always Win #Vindication & Justice.”

WTOC did try to talk with both Seaton’s lawyer and family after sentencing but they did not want to do an interview.

Judge Walmsley told Seaton during the hearing that he hopes Seaton thinks about Mitchell and her family...a life Seaton has been convicted of taking and has now learned his sentence for.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Deadly fire in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations

Latest News

Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Dogs got the chance to catch some waves at the eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Carolina Beach host eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Replica of sign for John S. Horton Bridge
Bridge dedication honors fallen N.C. Trooper
Tropical Depression Ten Forecast Track
Tropical Depression Ten forms near Gulf of Mexico, Franklin strengthens
Abbeville Co. Coroner’s Office investigating possible lake drowning