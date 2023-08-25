Deputies: Armed robber forced woman into apartment, stole bank info

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint in July.

Deputies said the victim was walking her dog outside an apartment complex on Walden Creek Road around 6 a.m. on July 22.

The suspect shown in surveillance images held the woman at gunpoint and forced her into her apartment. He then made her give him her bank card and PIN number at gunpoint.

Deputies said the suspect used the information to take out an undisclosed amount of cash at Bank of America on Woodruff Road.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME and reference case # 23-118836.

