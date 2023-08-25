Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville County

Maylin Sofia Rojas-Ramírez
Maylin Sofia Rojas-Ramírez(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Maylin Sofia Rojas-Ramírez, a 16-year-old who ran away in Greenville County.

Deputies said Rojas-Ramírez left a home along Reeves Avenue in Greenville on July 21 at 9:00 p.m.

Deputies described Rojas-Ramírez as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Rojas-Ramírez is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

