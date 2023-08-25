Gov. Cooper proclaims August 26 as Women’s Equality Day, 19th Amendment 50th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s govenor is proclaiming August 26th as Women’s Equality Day.

Governor Roy Cooper says the day will celebrate achievements of North Carolina women and their continued work for equity, justice, and inclusion.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the passage of the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment which gave some American women the right to vote.

“Strong women leaders in North Carolina have continued to pave the way in the fight for equality,” said Governor Cooper. “Equal pay for equal work, respect for accomplishments and equal opportunities for women continue to be the guiding stars of this effort.”

In celebration, the governor’s office encourages all North Carolinians to visit the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement website for information on programs and services.

