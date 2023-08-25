Greenville autism services provider admits to healthcare fraud

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a company that provided services for children with autism pleaded guilty to federal charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Nina Bourret was indicted by a grand jury in May. Her company, Agapi Behavior Consultants, advertised in-home and clinic services for children with autism across the Upstate.

An investigation uncovered that Agapi Behavior Consultants billed Medicaid for services related to autism spectrum disorder that were not rendered, or a portion of the services were not provided.

The fraudulent Medicaid claims exceeded $900,000.

Bourret pleaded guilty to making false and fraudulent statements to Medicaid. She faces up to 5 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal judge will sentence Bourret after reviewing a report from the U.S. Probation Office.

A photo of Bourret has not been released because she was never booked into a detention center, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Stolen car found in Saluda River
Vehicle stolen from Furman University found in river
March of Dimes cocktail competition
March of Dimes cocktail competition
Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
'One Voice: A Black History Narrative'
'One Voice: A Black History Narrative'