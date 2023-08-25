Greenville firefighters play football with kids after crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When a vehicle crash recently happened right in front of station 4 in Greenville, the firefighters on Stone Avenue uniquely handled the incident.

“We heard a loud commotion out front that sounded very definitively like a car accident,” Greenville Fire Specialist Brian Creswell said. “Once we determined that nobody was injured, our next thing was to figure out what we could do to help.”

Then an unlikely person made a suggestion.

“My (8-year-old) son actually had the idea of, ‘Do they want to play football?’” Greenville Fire Lieutenant Brad Kuykendall said. “My son plays football. These kids were about his age, a little bit older. So he went and grabbed his football, and they started playing.”

Not only did the kids start playing, but also the firefighters jumped in.

“These guys (firefighters) were playing defense, getting their ankles broken. It was a good thing.” Kuykendall said. “They had to try hard. These kids were talented.”

The firefighters played a three-on-three scrimmage with the two 10-year-old boys to ease their nerves after going through the car wreck.

“I know if I was one of those kids, I would want something to take my mind off of the wreck that was going on,” Greenville Firefighter Joe Howard said. “Just seeing the kids laugh and smile and having a good time. That was probably the best thing about it.”

The post about it on the City of Greenville’s Instagram page has almost 2,300 likes and has the caption ‘above and beyond.’

But Kuykendall says they were only following the golden rule.

“We treat people the way that I would want to be treated, and I’d want my family treated,” Kuykendall said. “As long as you go by that, I don’t think you can really do any wrong.”

Kuykendall and Creswell each have two young kids, and the situation brought out the father in the firefighters.

“That extends beyond the job of being a fireman, and what can we do to make a positive impact on people’s lives?” Creswell said.

In their combined 16 years on the job, it’s the first time any of the three firefighters have used football for patient care. As the fire bell rings, and the fire engine pulls out of the garage, they’re off to help again however they can.

“Anything that I can do to make other people’s lives better is part of this job description,” Howard said. “I’m happy to do that because that’s what makes this job the best job in the world.”

