High school football teams get creative to beat heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high temperatures this week have forced several local high school football teams to call audibles on their practice schedules and locations.

Both teams featured on our Game of the Week, Greer and Hillcrest, are getting creative.

At times this week, Greer was forced to practice in the high school cafeteria because of the high heat and humidity. Their head coach, Will Young, said that presents quite a few challenges.

“Probably the biggest thing is that you’re not acclimated (to the heat),” Young said. “You’re inside in the air conditioning, and they’re going to play the game, and it’s going to be hot and humid.”

The Greer head coach says he didn’t want to serve up practice in the cafeteria, but he had to. A volleyball game was taking up the gym at the time. Greer senior linebacker Darius Johnson said there’s still plenty of team bonding to dish out.

“It shows us that if it comes down to it, at the end of the day we’re all going to help each other finish what we start,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s putting down a lunch table or getting a play-off, we’re all going to actually have each other’s back and help each other at the end of the day.”

The school trainer determines whether a team can practice outside or not based on several factors like temperature, humidity, wind speed and the sun’s intensity.

The process follows state guidelines. In order to avoid those limitations, schools are switching it up.

At Hillcrest, they’ve decided to practice before school. This week, they started practice at 7:30 a.m.

Hillcrest senior wide receiver Avery McFadden said the most challenging part of practicing in the morning is simply waking up and getting a good breakfast.

“People might think it’s hard getting up early in the morning, coming before school, and having to go to school afterward. But the way I see it is we just want to get better,” McFadden said. “We want to win state, and this is how it has to get done.”

First-year Hillcrest head coach Bennett Swygert explained the mentality he’s drilling into his players to keep them focused despite the practice schedule changes.

“You’ve got to go to work. That’s what grown men do,” Coach Swygert said. “They go to work every day. On their birthdays, on holidays. And so we’re trying to develop that kind of culture, that blue-collar culture. Because the thing about it is, when you work hard, you tend to receive a little more benefits.”

We’ll see who gets those benefits of beating the heat and each other, Hillcrest or Greer, in our Game of the Week.

