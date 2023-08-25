Tailgate Tastes: Jasmin’s Cannoli Bar

Ingredients:

4 boxes of Phyllo shells

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

8 oz. Mascarpone cheese, softened

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 ½ cup Confectioner’s sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Topping Suggestions:

Brownie brittle, mini chocolate chips, nuts, sprinkles, mini chocolate candies.

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350º. Cook Phyllo shells 3-5 minutes.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese for 2 minutes. Add the Mascarpone chess and beat until blended.

3. Slowly pour in the heavy whipping cream. Mix until combined with the cheeses.

4. Add Confectioner’s sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and beat until fully mixed.

5. Place cannoli dip in a piping bag and pipe into Phyllo shells.

6. Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

