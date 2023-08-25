Tailgate Tastes: Jasmin’s Corn Dip

Make this savory dip for your next tailgate party. (Sponsored by Ingles).
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ingredients:

  • 4 cans of corn, drained and rinsed
  • 1 lb. precooked bacon, chopped
  • ¼ cup green onions, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, diced
  • 1 cup ranch dressing (see recipe below)
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

Ranch Dressing:

  • 1½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ¼ cup buttermilk
  • ¼ tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. dill
  • Laura Lynn Scoopz Chips
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Combine the corn, bacon, green onions, jalapeno, cheese, and tomatoes.

2. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, buttermilk, onion powder, garlic powder, minced garlic, lemon juice, lime juice, and dill.

3. Pour ranch dressing over the corn mixture and stir until combined.

4. Serve with chips.

