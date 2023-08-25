Tailgate Tastes: Jasmin’s Pulled Pork Queso Dip

Make a dip the main course at your next tailgating party. (Sponsored by Ingles)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. cooked pulled pork (can buy precooked from Ingles)
  • 8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
  • 8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 8 oz. shredded Colby jack cheese
  • 16 oz. processed cheese, cut into cubes
  • 8 oz. Oaxaca cheese
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 tbsp. chili powder

Garnish with chives and serve with tortilla chips.

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium heat.

2. In a large disposable aluminum pan, combine the pork, cheeses, bell pepper, and chili powder. Cover with aluminum foil.

3. Place on grill and cook for 30 minutes. Stirring occasionally to mix the ingredients.

4. Uncover and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

5. Garnish with fresh chives and serve with tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Unicoi Preserves’ Mexican Meatball Tortas
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Mexican Meatball Tortas
Unicoi Preserves’ Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Buffalo Chicken Dip
Unicoi Preserves’ Teriyaki Filet Kabobs
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Teriyaki Filet Kabobs
Unicoi Preserves’ Adobo Glazed Shrimp Skewers
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Adobe Glazed Shrimp Skewers