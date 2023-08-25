Tailgate Tastes: Jasmin’s Pulled Pork Queso Dip

Ingredients:

2 lbs. cooked pulled pork (can buy precooked from Ingles)

8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese

8 oz. shredded Colby jack cheese

16 oz. processed cheese, cut into cubes

8 oz. Oaxaca cheese

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp. chili powder

Garnish with chives and serve with tortilla chips.

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium heat.

2. In a large disposable aluminum pan, combine the pork, cheeses, bell pepper, and chili powder. Cover with aluminum foil.

3. Place on grill and cook for 30 minutes. Stirring occasionally to mix the ingredients.

4. Uncover and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

5. Garnish with fresh chives and serve with tortilla chips.

