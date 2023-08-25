Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Adobe Glazed Shrimp Skewers

Ingredients:

1 lb. 16/20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ cup diced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tbls. Laura Lynn light olive oil

1 tbls. agave nectar

1 tbls. minced garlic

1 lemon, sliced in half

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Non-stick cooking spray

Bamboo skewers

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to 400 degrees.

2. In a mixing bowl combine the diced chipotle peppers in adobo, olive oil, agave nectar and minced garlic. Stir well to combine. Set aside.

3. Thread shrimp on the skewers, leaving about ¾” between each shrimp. I like to use two skewers side by side to make it easier to flip the shrimp on the grill. Season both sides of the shrimp with salt and pepper, then spray them with non-stick cooking spray.

4. Using a silicone basting brush, coat each side of the skewers liberally with the Adobo mixture.

5. Place the lemon halves cut side down on the grill. Place the shrimp skewer directly over the fire and grill the shrimp for approximately 2 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature at least 140 degrees. Remove the lemon halves and shrimp from the grill.

6. Arrange a bed of shredded romaine lettuce on a platter and place the skewers of shrimp on the lettuce. Squeeze the grilled lemon over the shrimp and serve.

Note: These spicy shrimp skewers are a great appetizer to serve to guests. The lemon juice acts like a salad dressing for the lettuce, so be sure to tell your guests to help themselves to it as well!

