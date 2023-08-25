Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups Ingles rotisserie chicken, skin removed, deboned and shredded

1cup buffalo wing sauce

1 (8 oz.) block Laura Lynn plain cream cheese, softened

1 (8 oz.) block Laura Lynn pepper jack cheese, shredded

2/3 cup Laura Lynn sour cream

1 packet Laura Lynn ranch dressing dry mix

1 (4 oz.) container smoked blue cheese crumbles

1 brunch green onion sliced

Celery

Carrots

Pita chips

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

2. In a mixing bowl combine the shredded rotisserie chicken and the buffalo wing sauce and stir to incorporate. Set aside.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and sour cream. Mix well, then fold in the Laura Lynn ranch dressing packet. Once combined, fold in the shredded pepper jack cheese.

4. Spray the inside of a 9″ cast iron skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Spread the cheese mixture evenly in the bottom of the skillet. Top cheese mixture with the shredded chicken, followed by the blue cheese crumbles.

5. Place skillet on grill and cook 10-15 minutes until the cheese is melted and the dip is bubbling and heat through. Remove skillet from grill and top the dip with sliced green onions.

6. Serve the dip warm directly from the skillet. We like to use a mixture of pita chips and sliced celery and carrot sticks as dip delivery devices, but feel free to use your favorite accompaniments.

Note: This spicy dip is a crowd favorite and is guaranteed to score the first points of the day!

