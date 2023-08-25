Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Mexican Meatball Tortas

Meatballs:

1 lb. Ingles 80/20 ground chuck

1 packet Laura Lynn taco seasoning

Sauce Ingredients:

¼ cup Laura Lynn sour cream

¼ cup Mexican crema

1 tbls. diced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tbls. Laura Lynn ketchup

½ tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. agave nectar

Other Ingredients:

1 package Ingles deli rolls, sliced

1 block cotija cheese, crumbled

1 container Ingles pico de gallo

Romaine lettuce, shredded

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ground chuck in a bowl and sprinkle the packet of Laura Lynn taco seasoning over the meat. Mix thoroughly to combine the seasoning with the meat. To form the meatballs, roll approximately ¾ oz. of the meat mixture into a ball and set aside. I like to make these small to keep them appetizer sized. This mixture should make approximately 20 meatballs.

3. To make the sauce, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine. Set aside.

4. Grill the meatballs directly over the fire, turning frequently. Cook for approximately 10 minutes until the outside of the meatball is nice and golden brown and the internal temperature has reached 160 degrees. Remove the meatballs to a plate and toast the sandwich rolls, cut side down on the grill until nicely toasted. Remove rolls from the grill to a plate.

5. To assemble the tortas, spread the sauce over the inside of the bottom buns and place a bed of shredded lettuce down. Place meatballs on top of the lettuce, spoon over pico de gallo and then top with the cotija cheese crumbles.

