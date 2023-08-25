Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Teriyaki Filet Kabobs

Ingredients:

1 lb. filet mignon

4 bell pepper

1 red onion

¼ cup green onion, sliced

1 cup Laura Lynn Teriyaki sauce

2 tsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. minced ginger

Toasted sesame seeds

bamboo skewers

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to 450 degrees.

2. Cut filet mignon into 1″ cubes. Cut peppers and onion into similar sized pieces.

3. Thread filet mignon, bell peppers, and red onion onto bamboo skewers, alternating them as you build the skewer. We like to use a mixture of colored peppers for our skewers.

4. Combine the teriyaki sauce, minced garlic, and minced ginger in a bowl and stir well to combine.

5. Grill kabobs over direct flame, 2 minutes per side. Brush the teriyaki mixture liberally over the kabobs with a silicone basting brush.

6. Once kabobs have been cooked on all 4 sides and the internal temperature of the filet mignon pieces is at least 140 degrees, remove from grill onto a serving platter. Top the kabobs with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions and serve.

Note: The skewers and sauce can be made ahead for a quick and delicious tailgate treat that everyone will rave about!

