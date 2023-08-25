Upstate artists release children’s book ‘You Yeti?’

An Upstate couple and artists explain the meaning behind their new book.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate artists Meredith and Douglas Piper recently released their first book, ‘You Yeti?’ as a way to thank those supporting them through their adoption journey. The husband-and-wife duo stopped in during The Midday News to discuss the writing, illustrating, and self-publishing process.

To get a copy of ‘You Yeti?’, click here.

To learn more about the Piper’s adoption journey, click here.

