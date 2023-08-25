With $23 million grant, PAL maps out Spartanburg’s trail expansion plan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg wants to expand its trail system into new areas of the city and county. Thursday night, residents got a first look at where the new trails will be built.

“We like to think we’re outdoorsy even though we’re not that young,” said Spartanburg resident, Art Mills.

Mills and his wife moved to Spartanburg three years ago. He walks trails at least 2 to 3 times a week.

“I guess my favorite thing is the fact they’re being worked on and it’s moving along,” he said at Thursday’s community meeting.

They’re moving along-- thanks to a $23.8 million grant.

“The goal has been all along to connect neighborhoods, schools, parks and commercial areas—places people want to go and can choose to go by active transportation,” said Ned Barrett, the Trail Development Director, PAL.

Spartanburg was awarded the federal grant in 2021. Now, the organization Play, Advocate, Live Well has mapped out where the new trails will go. PAL is working to bring 13 miles of new trails to neighborhoods, connecting them all together to expand “The Dan” trail system.

“There are lots of things that we explored to make sure that we can do this without damaging any other assets of the community and really take advantage of those assets and bring them all together,” he said.

The trails will flow past wetlands and historical sites largely following the Fairforest Creek. Through and on the edge of neighborhoods including Saxon, Arcadia, Highland, Park Hills and the downtown airport.

“These are our trails and when they’re yours you take care of them and you look out for other people on them and you explore through the community on them and so what we hope is that this really opens up the whole city and county to explorations,” said Barrett.

There are a few more steps before breaking ground in 2024. If you missed Thursday’s meeting, you can explore the trail expansion plans at Dantrailproject.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.