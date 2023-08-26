Abbeville Co. Coroner’s Office investigating possible lake drowning

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating after a woman was found dead in Lake Secession Saturday morning.

Officials say Search & Rescue crews responded to the Crystal Lake Court area of Lake Secession where the victim was found dead in the water.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim was identified as 64-year-old Anna Mae De La Merced.

Officials say Merced was not wearing a water flotation device and was found nearly 60 yards from shore.

The Coroner’s Office says preliminary findings show Merced was “operating her boat and at some point ended up in the water.”

Officials say the boat was found adrift about 2000 yards down the lake from the victim.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating, according to officials.

