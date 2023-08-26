Bridge dedication honors fallen N.C. Trooper

Replica of sign for John S. Horton Bridge
Replica of sign for John S. Horton Bridge(NCDOT)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge was dedicated on Saturday in honor of Master Trooper John Horton.

Officials say the John S. Horton Bridge is located on N.C. 120 over U.S. 74.

“We recognize the importance of this bridge dedication to serve as a reminder of the perils every law enforcement officer faces, as well as John’s commitment to his community,” State Highway Patrol Col. Freddy Johnson said. “The sign will be a continual and tangible symbol recognizing the sacrifice of a law enforcement officer and a display of what lengths we are willing to go to for the good of our communities. That’s exactly what John did.”

Officials say Horton was killed during a traffic stop in January of 2022.

‘Our hearts are broken:’ Trooper killed by brother during traffic stop

