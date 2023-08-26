Carolina Beach host eighth annual Surf Dog Experience

Dogs got the chance to catch some waves at the eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Dogs got the chance to catch some waves at the eighth annual Surf Dog Experience(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Aug. 26, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dogs and their owners got to ride the waves on Saturday during the eighth annual Surf Dog Experience event.

This is the second year Ziva has competed for first place, and she is not your average dog.

“She really likes it, she’s like the only dog that loves going into the water and is very interested in it,” said Danasia Hammond, who helps take care of Ziva.

Hammond says Ziva loves to surf. Her passion began when they took boogie boards out into the water and Ziva of course followed along.

“I’ve never seen a dog or we never had a dog that did this type, and it’s very cool,” said Hammond.

Hammond and Ziva have grown up together, she says Ziva is one of a kind. “She loves it, she really does,” said Hammond.

Ziva’s love for the waves doesn’t end with her. She is the proud mother of five other pups who also competed in the competition.

“Everyone should come out here, definitely support the organizations. Even if he didn’t surf today, I was going to be happy to donate and for him to be part of a cause that helps animals,” said Estrella Shotwell, another event participant.

Shotwell said her dog Dior loves to get in the water, and she’s happy that they can support a good cause all while having some fun in the sun.

Fifty percent of the proceeds went to the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. An organization that helps abandoned animals in New Hanover County.

So far Ocean Events USA who helped create the Surf Dog Experience has raised over three thousand dollars to help animals in need.

“Dior loves the beach and he loves getting in the water and the pool. He has balancing boards in the pool that he practices on so we figured this would be a great activity for him,” said Shotwell.

Although dozens of dogs competed in the competition, it was Ziva who took home first place for the second year in a row.

