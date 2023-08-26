Coroner identifies victim in house fire in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a house fire that happened Friday night.

Officials said the fire happened along Old Bethel Road.

The coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old Gregory David Council.

Reidville Fire Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State fire Marshall’s Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as officials give more information.

