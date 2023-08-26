Coroner responding to fire scene in Spartanburg County

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a fire scene in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the fire happened along Old Bethel Road on Friday night.

Details are limited as officials investigate the situation. We will update this story as officials give more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Levi McJunkin
Suspect taken into custody after leading deputies on chase in July
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Greenville County
Wanted suspect in Greenville County
Deputies searching for suspect from recent armed robbery
Foodees Food & Culture Fest
Foodees Food and Culture Festival in Anderson