Deputies searching for missing 8-year-old in Greenville County

Jay’veon Johnson
Jay’veon Johnson(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jay’veon Johnson, a missing 8-year-old who went missing earlier tonight.

Deputies said Johnson was last seen around 5:50 p.m. near Furman Hall Road, wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and no shoes.

Deputies described Johnson as 4 feet 10 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, the search and rescue team is currently looking for Johnson. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Coroner responding after two shot in Spartanburg County
Man killed in Spartanburg County shooting
Stolen car found in Saluda River
Truck stolen from Furman University found in river
Theresa Foster
DSS: Former Upstate daycare director charged with forging background checks
American Football
Upstate high school football kickoffs delayed due to extreme heat

Latest News

Wanted suspect in Greenville County
Deputies searching for suspect from recent armed robbery
Foodees Food & Culture Fest
Foodees Food and Culture Festival in Anderson
Tailgate Tour: Greer at Hillcrest
Tailgate Tour: Greer at Hillcrest
Greenville County Apartment Fire Update
Greenville County Apartment Fire Update