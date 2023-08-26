Deputies searching for missing 8-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jay’veon Johnson, a missing 8-year-old who went missing earlier tonight.

Deputies said Johnson was last seen around 5:50 p.m. near Furman Hall Road, wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and no shoes.

Deputies described Johnson as 4 feet 10 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, the search and rescue team is currently looking for Johnson. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

