Deputies searching for shoplifting suspect in Greenville

Greenville Co. deputies searching for shoplifting suspect on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Greenville Co. deputies searching for shoplifting suspect on Saturday, August 26, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a shoplifting suspect Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 12:58 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting in progress at Steal of a Deal located on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Once on scene, officials said the suspect ran from deputies and they are currently searching for them in the area.

Deputies said he was last seen running near Yorkshire and Elizabeth Road near Cherokee Road.

According to deputies, he is a white man in his mid-to-late 30s with short hair and a bald spot on top. He was last seen wearing light blue Nike shirt and Khaki shorts, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

