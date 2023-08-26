Deputies searching for shoplifting suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a shoplifting suspect Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 12:58 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting in progress at Steal of a Deal located on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Once on scene, officials said the suspect ran from deputies and they are currently searching for them in the area.

Deputies said he was last seen running near Yorkshire and Elizabeth Road near Cherokee Road.

According to deputies, he is a white man in his mid-to-late 30s with short hair and a bald spot on top. He was last seen wearing light blue Nike shirt and Khaki shorts, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

