Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TELLICO PLAINS, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey announced that an earthquake was confirmed on Friday night in Tennessee.
According to officials, the earthquake occurred at around 6:18 p.m. about 7.2 miles east of Tellico Plains, Tennessee and 112.9 miles north of Atlanta.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and depth of 15 kilometers.
