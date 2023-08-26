Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border

TELLICO PLAINS, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey announced that an earthquake was confirmed on Friday night in Tennessee.

According to officials, the earthquake occurred at around 6:18 p.m. about 7.2 miles east of Tellico Plains, Tennessee and 112.9 miles north of Atlanta.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and depth of 15 kilometers.

