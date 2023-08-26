Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach

No injuries have been reported.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Ocean Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Carolina Beach Mayor, Lynn Barbee, sent a statement to WECT saying:

“Thru the swift response of our fire fighters the fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported. Let’s take a moment and thank those brave men and women who run toward the fire. Their quick response saved property and possible injury.”

It’s unclear what the cause of the fire was.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as we learn more.

