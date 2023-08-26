First-ever LEGO convention makes a stop in Greenville

Upstate LEGO fans of all ages got to see various creations on display during the first-ever LEGO Brick Convention in Greenville on Saturday, August 26, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate LEGO fans of all ages got to see various creations on display during the first-ever LEGO Brick Convention in Greenville on Saturday.

Attendees were able to see displays created by local LEGO artists of cities, trains, robots and mosaics. The creations featured some celebrities and popular cartoons such as Taylor Swift, Mickey Mouse and more at the Greenville Shrine Club & Event Center.

There were also thousands of LEGO bricks set up in building zones for attendees to build their own creations as well as meet and greets with local LEGO artists.

One Upstate artist named John Lamers of SC Bricks had a display that connects farmland to a fantastical dream world that was featured at the convention.

The event is supporting the non-profit organization, Creations for Charity which buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

To learn more about this convention visit, https://www.brickconvention.com/

